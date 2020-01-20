Home States Tamil Nadu

Discharge poisoned patients after thorough examination: Minister SP Velumani

He said this while inspecting the female ward in the hospital after inaugurating the pulse polio immunisation camp for children below five years of age.

Municipal administration minister SP Velumani inaugurating the pulse polio immunisation camp at CMCH in Coimbatore on Sunday (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Sunday instructed the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) management to discharge patients admitted for poison cases only after a thorough checkup. He said this while inspecting the female ward in the hospital after inaugurating the pulse polio immunisation camp for children below five years of age.

In case of any medical complications, the patients must be made to stay in the hospital for further treatment, said the minister.  Similarly, the hospital management was asked to maintain the premises clean. The instructions were given to CMCH Dean B Asokan during the inspection.

Velumani informed that the district health department aims to administer polio drops to all of the children in Coimbatore, of which there are 3.34 lakh. Several mobile teams and mobile booths have been formed to administer the children with the drops. AIADMK MLAs, Collector K Rajamani, Joint Director of Rural Health Services P Krishna and Deputy Director of Rural Health Services G Ramesh Kumar were present.

