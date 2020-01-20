Even brave hearts break into sweat in these dwellings

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Surrounded by tall bushes and trees, residents of various railway quarters in Ponmalai are practically in a jungle. Several railway employees staying in these quarters claimed there is no point in raising these issues with the top brass of Tiruchy railway division as they expect no action would be taken.

Spread over 200 acres, Railways land in Ponmalai has several British-era buildings. The quarters near Golden Rock Railway Workshop is 94 years old and in 1926, had 5,467 houses. Now, there are just 300 houses, most of them in rundown condition. Residents claim about 50 families currently stay in this old colony. Most are Group D staff or employees of lower rank.

Though Railways is currently conducting inspections to prevent the subletting of staff quarters, residents here believe they would never take place in Ponmalai. “Every year, Railways will conduct a routine inspection or enquiry about all quarters in the division to prevent subletting. However, subletting is not an issue in Ponmalai as the existing occupants are struggling to live here. The whole area is almost like a jungle and senior officials are least bothered about our plight. Since we are ground-level employees, we are helpless in raising this issue,” an employee staying in the Ponmalai quarters said.

Apart from these single-story small quarters, Railways land in Ponmalai has two-storied apartment buildings These quarters near Manjattidal station are also poorly maintained. “The old quarters near Golden Rock workshop has been ignored and neglected. Our flats are about 20 years old. Though these buildings are in good condition, the surrounding area is in bad shape. They should at least clean the premises. Our seniors are clearly not bothered as they have better quarters, so they do not concern themselves with us,” said a railway employee staying at the quarters near the halt station.

Union leaders said officials should take steps improve the condition of staff quarters. “Apart from conducting inspections to prevent subletting, Railways should check the condition of quarters used by employees. If needed, they should conduct maintenance. Periodic maintenance of the quarters would ensure better living conditions for all employees. Immediate steps need to be taken in the case of the Ponmalai quarters,” said Mannai Manoharan, deputy general secretary, Dakshin Railway Employees Union.

Though everyone is blaming the top brass, some senior employees expressed dissatisfaction with the state of their accommodation. “This is not an issue affecting only those staying in Ponmalai. Even senior employees have to request for maintenance of their quarters,” an official said.