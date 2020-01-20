Home States Tamil Nadu

Fatal road accidents down by 43% in 2019: Chief Minister EPS

The road accidents reduced by 25.60 per cent while fatalities reduced by around 43.10 in 2019 when compared to 2016 following various safety measure, the CM said

Published: 20th January 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that fatal road accidents reduced by 43 per cent in 2019 when compared to 2016. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that fatal road accidents reduced by 43 per cent in 2019 when compared to 2016. Tamil Nadu will observe the 31st Road Safety Week from January 20 to 27. In a message, the CM said that during the Road Safety Week, various programmes will been organised including a pledge for safety, creating awareness on helmet use and seat belt, free medical camps for drivers, competitions for the school and college students. 

“The road accidents reduced by 25.60 per cent while fatalities reduced by around 43.10 in 2019 when compared to 2016 following various safety measure taken by the State government.” The Chief Minister also lauded efforts of the staff of 108 ambulance in bringing down the death toll in the State. He further requested the people to adhere to the road safety rules.

Safety measures...
The road accidents reduced by 25.60 per cent while fatalities reduced by around 43.10 in 2019 when compared to 2016 following various safety measure, the CM said

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu road accidents Chennai road accidents
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The tranquilised leopard was shifted to Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)
WATCH: Leopard spotted on terrace in Hyderabad
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp