Fatal road accidents down by 43% in 2019: Chief Minister EPS

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that fatal road accidents reduced by 43 per cent in 2019 when compared to 2016. Tamil Nadu will observe the 31st Road Safety Week from January 20 to 27. In a message, the CM said that during the Road Safety Week, various programmes will been organised including a pledge for safety, creating awareness on helmet use and seat belt, free medical camps for drivers, competitions for the school and college students.

“The road accidents reduced by 25.60 per cent while fatalities reduced by around 43.10 in 2019 when compared to 2016 following various safety measure taken by the State government.” The Chief Minister also lauded efforts of the staff of 108 ambulance in bringing down the death toll in the State. He further requested the people to adhere to the road safety rules.

