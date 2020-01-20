Home States Tamil Nadu

Private college faculty want tax refund from Anna University

Staff say they don’t earn enough to qualify for tax after university makes deductions in their payment

Published: 20th January 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Faculty of private engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University have demanded that the varsity refund tax funds deducted in their remuneration for various examination duties. They claim that most engineering faculty do not earn enough to fall under taxable slab. A circular dated November 26 announced, “As per the procedure in force, 10 per cent of the renumeration as income tax from the faculty members and remitted into the COE’s TAN No. CHE*******D for income tax,” the circular said. The circular concerns about 15,000 exam evaluators across the State. This had caused unrest among faculty members as most of them made less than Rs10,000 from examination evaluation and claimed their income levels did not qualify for taxation.

While varsity officials had clarified to Express in December that they will not deduct if a faculty does not fall under the taxable slab, funds were deducted from remuneration of most. “Some faculty members from Anna University had submitted a declaration to the Controller of Examination with their income status and we have not deducted for those who do not fall under the tax slab,” said a senior source from the varsity adding that they have not discussed refunding at this point.

“Private college faculty do not earn enough income to fall under the taxable slab. It is not fair for colleges to deduct tax from us,” said KM Karthik, president of All India Private Engineering College Employees Union.The examination paper evaluation for November 2019 engineering exams started on November 28. Teachers, who evaluate these papers roughly earn between Rs1,200 and 1,400 a day. Most of them engage in evaluation for about 5-8 days and earning between Rs5,000-8,000.

“It is impossible for 15,000 faculty members from across the State to individually submit a declaration to the controller’s office in Chennai. The varsity neither announced any format to submit a declaration nor asked faculty if they fall under tax slab,” said Karthik. However, It is unclear at this point if Form 16 A will be issued to employees from private engineering colleges who are being taxed, as they are not direct employees of the university. “We are unsure if we can claim reimbursement from I-T Department,” said Karthik.

‘Not in taxable slab’
“Private college faculty do not earn enough income to fall under the taxable slab,” said KM Karthik, president of All India Private Engineering College Employees Union

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University private engineering colleges Chennai private engineering colleges tax funds
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The tranquilised leopard was shifted to Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)
WATCH: Leopard spotted on terrace in Hyderabad
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp