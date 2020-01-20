Private college faculty want tax refund from Anna University

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Faculty of private engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University have demanded that the varsity refund tax funds deducted in their remuneration for various examination duties. They claim that most engineering faculty do not earn enough to fall under taxable slab. A circular dated November 26 announced, “As per the procedure in force, 10 per cent of the renumeration as income tax from the faculty members and remitted into the COE’s TAN No. CHE*******D for income tax,” the circular said. The circular concerns about 15,000 exam evaluators across the State. This had caused unrest among faculty members as most of them made less than Rs10,000 from examination evaluation and claimed their income levels did not qualify for taxation.

While varsity officials had clarified to Express in December that they will not deduct if a faculty does not fall under the taxable slab, funds were deducted from remuneration of most. “Some faculty members from Anna University had submitted a declaration to the Controller of Examination with their income status and we have not deducted for those who do not fall under the tax slab,” said a senior source from the varsity adding that they have not discussed refunding at this point.

“Private college faculty do not earn enough income to fall under the taxable slab. It is not fair for colleges to deduct tax from us,” said KM Karthik, president of All India Private Engineering College Employees Union.The examination paper evaluation for November 2019 engineering exams started on November 28. Teachers, who evaluate these papers roughly earn between Rs1,200 and 1,400 a day. Most of them engage in evaluation for about 5-8 days and earning between Rs5,000-8,000.

“It is impossible for 15,000 faculty members from across the State to individually submit a declaration to the controller’s office in Chennai. The varsity neither announced any format to submit a declaration nor asked faculty if they fall under tax slab,” said Karthik. However, It is unclear at this point if Form 16 A will be issued to employees from private engineering colleges who are being taxed, as they are not direct employees of the university. “We are unsure if we can claim reimbursement from I-T Department,” said Karthik.

‘Not in taxable slab’

“Private college faculty do not earn enough income to fall under the taxable slab,” said KM Karthik, president of All India Private Engineering College Employees Union