Tamil Nadu has been polio-free for 16 years, says CM Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu has been free from polio for the last 16 years. Speaking after inaugurating the immunisation drive here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said earlier the drive was conducted in two phases, but now is being held in a single phase. Highlighting the efforts undertaken by the State health department, he noted that around two lakh personnel were deployed to administer the drops for around 70 lakh children in 43,051 centres.

Likewise, a total of 1,000 mobile teams would administer drops to children who live in far-flung areas. Besides, 1,652 transit booths were put up at bus stands, railway stations and airports to ensure cent per cent administration of polio drops. He also urged people to take a pledge to eradicate the disease.

6.52L covered in Chennai

Chennai: The Chennai immunised 6.52 lakh children below the age of five. According to a statement, 93.5 per cent children in that age group were covered and the drive will continue on Monday too. Around 6,522 staff were involved in the drive and 1,645 booths were set up across the city. Out of the 6.92 lakh identified children, 4,568 were migrants.