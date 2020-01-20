Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has been polio-free for 16 years, says CM Palaniswami

peaking after inaugurating the immunisation drive here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said earlier the drive was conducted in two phases, but now is being held in a single phase.

Published: 20th January 2020 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

polio vaccine

A girl receiving polio vaccination in Chennai on Sunday (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu has been free from polio for the last 16 years. Speaking after inaugurating the immunisation drive here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said earlier the drive was conducted in two phases, but now is being held in a single phase. Highlighting the efforts undertaken by the State health department, he noted that around two lakh personnel were deployed to administer the drops for around 70 lakh children in 43,051 centres.

Likewise, a total of 1,000 mobile teams would administer drops to children who live in far-flung areas. Besides, 1,652 transit booths were put up at bus stands, railway stations and airports to ensure cent per cent administration of polio drops. He also urged people to take a pledge to eradicate the disease.

6.52L covered in Chennai
Chennai: The Chennai immunised 6.52 lakh children below the age of five. According to a statement, 93.5 per cent children in that age group were covered and the drive will continue on Monday too. Around 6,522 staff were involved in the drive and 1,645 booths were set up across the city. Out of the 6.92 lakh identified children, 4,568 were migrants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami polio Polio vaccination polio vaccine
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The tranquilised leopard was shifted to Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)
WATCH: Leopard spotted on terrace in Hyderabad
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp