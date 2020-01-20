Thiruvallur man dies after stabbing self during tiff with wife

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man stabbed himself with a kitchen knife during a fight with his wife on Friday. He succumbed to injuries on Saturday night. Gopal of Veppampattu village in Thiruvallur married Suganya 20 years ago, but the couple separated a few years ago. Suganya stayed with her mother and Gopal often used to visit her, said the officer.

On Friday afternoon, Gopal who often drank, went to Suganya’s house in an inebriated condition. “During an argument, Suganya’s mother had chest pain and was rushed to a hospital. Upon return, the couple again began fighting and Gopal took out a knife and threatened Suganya. In the meele, Gopal stabbed himself on the chest,” added the police officer. He was rushed to the Thiruvallur GH, where he succumbed on Saturday night.