Tribal youth hacked to death by kin

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 26-year-old tribal youth engaged in catching pigs was hacked to death in public allegedly by four of his relatives near Mayiladuthurai on Saturday night.

M Manikandan(26) and his brother-in-law C Moonusamy were neighbours in Varadachariyar Street in Mayiladuthurai. Moonusamy was reportedly upset that Manikandan was getting most swine-catching opportunities. Veeraiyan, Rengasamy and Periyannan from Senthankudi, who are Moonusamy’s relatives, too had a grudge against Manikandan as well.

According to police, Manikandan, Veeraiyan, and some of their friends were gambling in Thanjavur on Kaanum Pongal day. An argument broke out between Manikandan and Veeraiyan during the game. Manikandan allegedly assaulted Veeraiyan.

Moonusamy, Veeraiyan and Veeraiyan’s two brothers Rengasamy and Periyannan then confronted Manikandan near Rathinam Nagar around 10 pm.

They pulled out weapons and attacked Manikandan. Even as he tried to escape, the quartet caught up with him and hacked him. In the attack, he died on the spot. Police have formed a team to arrest the assailants.