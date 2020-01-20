Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribal youth hacked to death by kin

A 26-year-old tribal youth engaged in catching pigs was hacked to death in public allegedly by four of his relatives near Mayiladuthurai on Saturday night.

Published: 20th January 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 26-year-old tribal youth engaged in catching pigs was hacked to death in public allegedly by four of his relatives near Mayiladuthurai on Saturday night.

M Manikandan(26) and his brother-in-law C Moonusamy were neighbours in Varadachariyar Street in Mayiladuthurai. Moonusamy was reportedly upset that Manikandan was getting most swine-catching opportunities.  Veeraiyan, Rengasamy and Periyannan from Senthankudi, who are Moonusamy’s relatives, too had a grudge against Manikandan as well.

According to police, Manikandan, Veeraiyan, and some of their friends were gambling in Thanjavur on Kaanum Pongal day. An argument broke out between Manikandan and Veeraiyan during the game. Manikandan allegedly assaulted Veeraiyan.

Moonusamy, Veeraiyan and Veeraiyan’s two brothers Rengasamy and Periyannan then confronted Manikandan near Rathinam Nagar around 10 pm.

They pulled out weapons and attacked Manikandan.  Even as he tried to escape, the quartet caught up with him and hacked him. In the attack, he died on the spot. Police have formed a team to arrest the assailants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tribal youth hacked
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp