Venkaiah Naidu hails Palaniswami for not forgetting his roots

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami was hailed by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu for not forgetting his roots as a farmer and said it is inspring. This comes after a TV channel recently aired a show about the village life of the Chief Minister. Naidu on Sunday tweeted “Pleased to see Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Edappadi K Palaniswami working in field as a farmer, who will never forget his roots. It may be symbolic but it inspires people. Everyone should focus on making agriculture profitable and sustainable. This is the need of hour,” said Naidu.

The CM in a tweet said, “I am very much thankful and encouraged by the words of His Excellency Sree @VPSecretariat Ji, Vice President of India”. He further added, “I assure to focus more on the development of agriculture and for upliftment of the downtrodden.”