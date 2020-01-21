Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami presents State awards for Tamil scholars

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled the glories of Tirukkural and the government’s efforts to popularise this in foreign countries.

Edappadi K Palaniswami honours eminent scholars and literary personalities with State awards at a function held in Chennai on Monday | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday presented State awards for Tamil scholars, literary personalities and translators at a function. He also gave awards instituted in the names of Tamil savants and handed over compensation announced for nationalising the works of Tamil scholars to their families. 

Those who received the awards from the CM include writer Krishangini, senior journalist Maalan alias V Narayanan and veteran politician Gingee N Ramachandran, Marabin Mainthan Muthiah and professor Siva Murugesan. Nambi alias Mani of Chicago Tamil Sangam received Thamizhthai award.

The family members of poet N Kamarasan, poet Iraikkuruvanar, Adigalasiriyar, Pandithar M Gopalakrishnan, Papanasam Kualpithan and Ulundurpet Shanmugam received cheque for `5 lakh each as compensation for nationalising the works of these scholars.P Rajendran, Malaysia, received World Tamil Sangam award for literature for 2019 while Muthu Kasturibai, France was honoured with grammar award. Dr Subhathini Ramesh, Sri Lanka, was presented with linguistics award.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled the glories of Tirukkural and the government’s efforts to popularise this in foreign countries. He also recalled how the government had been honouring Tamil scholars and welfare measures being implemented for them. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and other senior officials took part in the function.

