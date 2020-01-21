Home States Tamil Nadu

Hydrocarbon projects must get green nod, CM Palaniswami tells PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar had asserted that the State government would not give its nod for any hydrocarbon projects. 

Published: 21st January 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday took exception to the latest amendment to the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006 (EIA) which makes obtaining environmental clearance and holding public consultation not mandatory for “drilling in respect to off-shore and on-shore oil and gas exploration, development & production project.”

Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, he urged them to restore status quo, making prior environment clearance and public consultation mandatory for such projects.  

“The status quo ante may be maintained for Cauvery delta region as it is an ecologically sensitive zone and necessary amendment may be issued to restore the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006 mandating prior environmental clearance & public consultation for off-shore and on-shore oil and gas exploration, development & production projects and categorise them under Category A for Cauvery Delta area,” the Chief Minister said in his letters. 

Palaniswami underscored the fact that prior to the issue of notification dated January 16, no draft notification was circulated as mandated and no opportunity was given to stakeholders and the State government to offer views. In this connection, the Chief Minister referred to the amendment made to the EIA Notification on January 16 which states, “All projects in respect to off-shore and on-shore oil and gas development and production except exploration are categorised under category A” and “All projects in respect to off-shore and on-shore oil and gas exploration are categorized as B2 projects.” As per the said EIA Notification, B2 projects shall not require public consultation. 

He  underscored the opposition to hydrocarbon extraction projects in the delta area and the imperative need for adequate consultation with stakeholders to ensure that the interest of farmers are safeguarded. Palaniswami pointed out that the projects involving exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons had faced strong opposition from farmers/activists and other stakeholders in Tamil Nadu. 

“As most of these projects are situated in the Cauvery delta districts, which is an ecologically fragile but very fertile region and rice bowl of the State, the opposition to these projects has been emotive and intense. So, it is essential to take the people and all stakeholders along, while implementing these projects. The present notification goes against this,” he added.  Earlier in the day, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar had asserted that the State government would not give its nod for any hydrocarbon projects. 

‘Cauvery delta is the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu’
“As most of these projects are situated in the Cauvery delta districts, which is an ecologically fragile but very fertile region and rice bowl of the State, the opposition to these projects has been emotive and intense,” CM said in a letter to PM.

