Madurai woman becomes first ‘Kodeeswari’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old differently-abled woman from Madurai has become the first winner of Kodeeswari, said a statement from COLORS Tamil channel. The winner, Kousalya Kharthika, said “I have always depended on my family for my day-to-day life. But, right from my childhood I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do.”

“I truly thank COLORS Tamil for giving me the opportunity to participate and fulfil my dreams. It was an exhilarating experience being on the hot seat with Radikaa ma’am, who made me extremely comfortable. I am honoured to be part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that I am now a Kodeeswari,” she added.

She plans to donate a part of the prize to the deaf and dumb school in Nagercoil, where she studied and then visit either Italy or Switzerland. Expressing joy, TMN Deepak, a disability rights activist said, “More such platforms must come up to help showcase skills of differently-abled.” The episode will be aired at 8 pm on Tuesday.