No FASTags, govt buses stuck in tolls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The travel time of buses plying from Chennai to neighbouring districts including Hosur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur, has gone up by 30-45 minutes, thanks to the implementation of FASTag at toll plazas on National Highways from January 15. Villupuram division buses are yet to be fitted with FASTag devices. So, while plying on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, they get to use FASTag lanes at Vangagaram (Sriperumbudur) and Chennasamudram (Walajah) toll gates but have to take the last lane earmarked for cash at the Pallikonda toll gate.

Sources say this is because the road transport ministry has not agreed to the demands of transport corporations, to allow mofussil government buses unlimited passage through toll gates with monthly passes as was the case earlier. Till a decision is taken, Pallikonda, Krishnagiri, and Athur toll gates are diverting buses through cash lanes.

On Sunday, there was a jam at the Pallikonda toll gate, at the cash lanes, that stretched for up to 2km, say commuters. “It took up to 45 minutes to cross the toll gate. FASTag lanes were empty but buses were not allowed there,” said S Gajendran of Vellore. Bus crew claims the delay has affected their timings, and reduced trips. A senior official from Villupuram division (TNSTC) said, the State government have written to Centre. “We expect the issue will be sorted out within a week.”

MTC earns `3.46 crore during Pongal

Chennai: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has registered a revenue of `3.46 crore through operation of special buses during Pongal. According to a statement, over 1,500 special buses operated to various destinations including Vandalur, Tambaram, Guindy, Mamallapuram and Koavalam. In addition 30 small buses also put into operation.