Passenger amenities put on hold for Southern Railway General Manager’s visit

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Inauguration of a slew of projects scheduled for Monday at Karur railway station have been postponed until next week due to the cancellation of Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas’ visit. The inaugurations along with the annual inspection of the station is likely to be held on January 28.

Karur railway station falls under the jurisdiction of Salem railway division. The station has been undergoing a serious makeover for the past three months in view of the annual inspection. Renovation works started from earlier this month.

Though there is no official word on the reasons for the inspection being postponed, sources said it was due to hectic activity surrounding the Union Budget. As part of renovation works, new amenities for passengers have been introduced at the station.

Old buildings have been repaired and repainted. New seating facilities have been set up on platforms for passengers waiting for trains. There are now vertical gardens at the entrance of the station similar to those at Salem railway station.

Railways sources said, “Flagpoles with a height of 100 feet costing Rs 25 lakh were sanctioned for Karur and Namakkal railway stations. The Tricolour would be hoisted on the flagpole being installed at the entrance of the station.

Three lifts, a battery car and 28 CCTV cameras have also been sanctioned for Karur station for the benefit of passengers. The cameras and battery car are ready for inauguration by the GM. Works for three lifts on platforms 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 would be completed at the earliest.”