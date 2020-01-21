School toilet in bad shape, these Tamil Nadu students forced to defecate in the open

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Nochiyam Panchayat Union Middle School at Nochiyam lacks adequate drinking water and toilet facilities, putting more than 100 students’ lives at risk of disease and other health problems. With no option, teachers and students relieve themselves in the open.

The school has around 100 students from Class I to VIII and has seven teachers, including a headmaster. The toilet built around seven years is in bad shape with pipes broken and locked. Also, the overhead tank, which supplies water for drinking and toilet purposes, has not been cleaned for over a year, claim teachers.

Petitions to the Education department officials and grama sabha meetings brought no change, locals alleged.

A student said, “We bring water from houses as there is no clean water in the school. We can even manage water problem, but not toilet. There is no cup or bucket or water supply.”

The District Education Officer K Mathivanan said he would look into the issue.