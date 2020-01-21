Thanks to slow internet, students in rural TN miss out on PM Modi's 'Pariskha Pe Charcha'

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with school students ahead of public exams, failed to reach several students in Tamil Nadu owing to several access issues. Modi’s speech was largely targeted at students who study in large cities and failed to address the problems faced by majority of Indian students who continue to live in rural areas, said many. As several schools in State lack working internet connection or sufficient technological infrastructure, schools struggled to screen the programme on Monday.

Further, while most government schools in Tamil Nadu do not teach Hindi, the programme was lost on even the students who had access to watching it. A recent directive issued by the State School Education Department to all Chief Educational Officers had ordered schools to make arrangements for students to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha. However, with insufficient funds and infrastructure large number of government schools could not manage screening the programme on Monday.

“The internet connection given by the government was too slow. We could not use it. So we tried to use data hotspot from our mobile and tried to play it using a laptop and projector. But then mobile network is weak in our school campus. So we could only play the first five minutes of the programme,” said the principal of a government higher secondary school near Manali.

The lack of internet access was not restricted to rural areas. Even schools within Chennai, the capital of the State, had slow or disconnected network connection. The principal of a corporation school in the city, on condition of anonymity told Express that the only internet connection the school has, is one donated by an NGO.

A government high school headmaster in Ramanathapuram said that several other schools in the neighbourhood did not have any screen or computer to play the video. While many schools across the State were scrambling to assemble technological infrastructure to screen the event, Modi, in his speech said one must have “a technology-free hour.” He said: “Dedicate sometime away from the gadgets. Encourage your parents also to do the same.”

This comment was largely seen as elite and targeted at city-dwelling students with sufficent access to technology to the point, they see it as a distraction.He added that the Prime Minster’s speech was not in sync with problems faced by students in reality.

Prince Gajendrababu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System and an education activist said, “Prime Minister has asked students to not be stressed and take exams lightly. But most students face tension because of lack of equitable access to education. It would be useful, if his concerns reflected in actions.”He said that students are asked to take several exams of equal standards when their access to education and infrastructure varied drastically across the country.