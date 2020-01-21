Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore gang rape: Two more held

Two more persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the gang rape of a 24-year-old woman in a public park near the Vellore Fort.

Published: 21st January 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two more persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the gang rape of a 24-year-old woman in a public park near the Vellore Fort. While one person was already arrested on Saturday, the special police team is on the hunt to trace the fourth suspect. The three arrested have been charged with cases of gang rape, robbery and criminal intimidation.

“The three perpetrators, G Adamani alias Manikandan (41) of Kaspa, Kozhi alias M Sakthinathan (19) and S Ajith (19), both of Vasanthapuram, were arrested under Section 394, Section 397, Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc.), Section 376 D (gang rape), and Section 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC,” police said.

Police sources said the incident took place around 9.30 pm, when the woman and her boyfriend went to the Fort and were sitting at the far end of the park close to the moat. The perpetrators assaulted the woman’s boyfriend and raped her while also robbing a gold earring, two mobile phones, and Rs 350. A special police team was formed after the woman filed a complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp