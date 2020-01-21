Vellore gang rape: Two more held

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two more persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the gang rape of a 24-year-old woman in a public park near the Vellore Fort. While one person was already arrested on Saturday, the special police team is on the hunt to trace the fourth suspect. The three arrested have been charged with cases of gang rape, robbery and criminal intimidation.

“The three perpetrators, G Adamani alias Manikandan (41) of Kaspa, Kozhi alias M Sakthinathan (19) and S Ajith (19), both of Vasanthapuram, were arrested under Section 394, Section 397, Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc.), Section 376 D (gang rape), and Section 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC,” police said.

Police sources said the incident took place around 9.30 pm, when the woman and her boyfriend went to the Fort and were sitting at the far end of the park close to the moat. The perpetrators assaulted the woman’s boyfriend and raped her while also robbing a gold earring, two mobile phones, and Rs 350. A special police team was formed after the woman filed a complaint.