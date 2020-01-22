Home States Tamil Nadu

Body of 8-year-old found amid thickets   

The police sent the body to the Sivakasi government hospital for postmortem examination and called in the dog squad to assist the investigation. 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The body of an eight-year-old girl, who went missing from her village on Monday evening, was found amidst thickets in Sivakasi on Tuesday morning. The body’s garments were found torn. Superintendent of Police (SP) P Perumal said they are yet to confirm whether the child was sexually assaulted. Sources said the girl, a resident of Kongalapuram near Sivakasi, returned home on Monday evening from school, and later went out to attend the call of nature. 

When the child did not return even after the night fell, her parents and neighbours mounted a search, which fell through. Later, her father lodged a complaint with the Maraneri police station, which launched a search. On Tuesday morning, the child’s body was found amidst thickets in Sivakasi and the information was relayed to the Sivakasi Town police. 

The police sent the body to the Sivakasi government hospital for postmortem examination and called in the dog squad to assist the investigation. The officers are awaiting the autopsy report. The Sivakasi Town police registered a case and the probe is on. 

Comments

