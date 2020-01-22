Class 5, 8 students to write board exam in their schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After widespread opposition, Tamil Nadu School Education Department has said students of Standards V and VIII will write their board exams 2020 in the schools they are studying in.“After holding discussions with various stakeholders, we have decided that students of Classes 5 and 8 can write their board exams in their respective schools,” a senior department official told Express. State government officials met on Monday to finalise it.

“We are yet to release a circular. But, the decision is final. However, the government is still discussing how invigilation will be done,” the official said. Students from Class 5 will write the exams in three subjects and Class 8 students, five subjects.