DMK, allies to meet on Friday to discuss CAA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A meeting of DMK and its alliance parties will be held on January 24 to discuss the next course of action on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). A decision to the effect was taken at the DMK executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

Six resolutions were adopted unanimously in the meeting. These include a demand for holding local body elections in the remaining nine districts at the earliest, plea to the Centre to offer dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees and a request to State not to permit NPR and NRC in Tamil Nadu.

Later, party president MK Stalin told reporters, “Besides the six resolutions, the executive committee has decided to convene DMK-alliance party meeting on January 24 on CAA. Responding to actor Rajinikanth’s remarks on EV Ramasamy (Periyar), he said, “Thanthai Periyar had served Tamil community for around 95 years. Hence, my dear friend Rajinikanth should think before making such comments.”