Dr Ambedkar bust installed sans permission removed by villagers in Tamil Nadu

The bust was installed close to the VAO office in Arpakkam village near Sirkazhi and villagers were planning to inaugurate it on Tuesday but officials stopped them on Monday night.
 

Police and revenue officials said they could not allow the inauguration of the bust.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Villagers removed a bust of Dr BR Ambedkar after revenue officials said it was installed without permission.

“The site belongs to the Revenue Department. There were no recent records that there was a statue earlier at the site. Supreme Court has banned the installation of new statues in public places. So, we have taken action to stop the installation,” Sirkazhi DSP R Vandhana said.

But the villagers claimed a bust of Ambedkar was present there for long and it had become dilapidated over the years. 

Residents of Arpakkam, who are predominantly Scheduled Castes, members of VCK and Ambedkar Ilaignar Narpani Mandram decided to renovate it. The old bust was removed months ago and a replacement installed now, they said. Over 200 police personnel were deployed in the village on Monday night.

Police and revenue officials said they could not allow the inauguration of the bust. The villagers argued the new bust was only a replacement. This led to stand-off between two sides for hours on Monday night.

Officials said they would remove the bust if villagers did not do it themselves. Villagers relented and removed the bust. It was taken to a temple for safe custody.

Sources said villagers submitted pictures of the old bust to tahsildar. However, revenue officials stood by their action.  Sirkazhi tahsildar said, “Locals as a group or an individual cannot renovate a statue on government land. The procedure is a petition should come from the panchayat president to the District
Collector.”

