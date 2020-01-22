Every AIADMK cadre can be a CM, says Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: In a speech laced with stinging criticism of the opposition parties, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated the AIADMK’s vision for an egalitarian Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami was here to participate in the party founder MG Ramachandran’s birth anniversary celebration at Attur on Tuesday.

Palaniswami said that the party’s steadfast belief in the ideals of MGR and Jayalalithaa had enabled it to tide over many crises that reared their heads whenever a leadership vacuum emerged. “Jayalalithaa united the party after MGR’s death; after her, the strong cadre base propelled a cadre like me to the helm. If not Palaniswami, there are thousands of cadre, willing and capable of shouldering the mantle,” the chief minister said, apparently referring to the period following Jayalalithaa’s death, when MK Stalin had made ominous predictions on the party’s longevity.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami naming a baby

“We have completed three years in power. In AIADMK, every cadre is a chief minister. If I cease to be CM, there are scores of cadre to choose from. Can this happen in DMK?” he questioned. He referred to the straining relationship between the Congress and DMK, after DMK treasurer Duraimurugan derided Congress for not having a vote bank. He drew parallels between the alliance ‘dharma’ followed by the AIADMK and its arch rival, saying: “Even though we had more members elected for the local body, we gave Salem District Panchayat chairmanship to PMK. AIADMK’s alliance dharma mandates respect for its allies, unlike DMK,” he added.

While acknowledging that it would take hours to list all achievements, he read out a few in response to Stalin’s comments that the party had done nothing significant. Union government conferring several awards on the State for showing prowess in a wide spectrum of administrative and welfare activities; State releasing `186 crore compensation to farmers affected by fall armyworms; providing micro irrigation facilities to one lakh; shoring up education sector by filling 43,584 teachers’ posts; providing laptops to 48.5 lakh students were among the achievements he listed out.

FUTURE PROGRAMMES

On January 23, the foundation stone for DLF’s venture in Chennai would be laid. The project is worth `2,500 crore, with the capacity to generate 14,000 jobs. On February 6, the foundation stone for Ford would be laid; February 12 would see Ceat tyres coming up in Chennai with a project worth more than `4,000 crore. Later, he said that much-anticipated Advanced Institute for Integrated Research in Livestock and Animal Science (AIIRLAS) at Koot Road near Thalaivasal in Salem would inch closer to reality with the foundation stone being laid on February 7.

NPR SAGA

Reiterating the party’s stand on the National Population Register, Palaniswami said that the opposition wanted to keep the minorities in perpetual fear by spreading rumours about the exercise. He said that not a single minority person would be affected by the NPR as AIADMK was committed to the community’s welfare.

OPS unveils PH Pandian’s portrait

Tirunelveli: Unveiling the portrait of former Assembly speaker late PH Pandian, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that Pandian was the first person to raise voice against Sasikala’s family after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. He also said that steps would be taken to construct a memorial for the leader in Govindaperi, Pandian’s native village. “Pandian always stood on the side of Dharma. He saved the party during unstable situations, especially after the death of MGR and Jayalalithaa,” he said. Pandian, he said, would always be remembered for his expertise in legal affairs