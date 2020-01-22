SSI murder: 10-day police custody for two accused

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari District Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday ordered 10 days police custody to the two persons arrested in connection with the murder of Kaliyakkavilai Special Sub Inspector Wilson. The Kanniyakumari District police on January 15 arrested the two persons -- Thoufiq (27) and Abdul Sameem (29) – at Udupi in Karnataka. They were remanded in judicial custody till January 20 and lodged at Palayamkottai Central Prison. The case was then altered and the two were charged under several sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Arms Act, 1959.

When the accused were produced before the District Principal Sessions Court in Nagercoil on Monday, Judge S Arulmurugan on Tuesday ordered 10 days of police custody to the accused, subjected to several conditions, and said that the two should be produced before the court with medical certificates on January 31 at 4 pm.