Tirupur: Man bites elderly woman’s fingers

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: An argument for property between two individuals ended up with one biting the fingers of another. Later, the suspect and his relatives made a vain attempt to misguide the police into cracking down on the victim. The incident took place at Perumanallur in the district on Monday evening. According to police, when Kannammal, a resident of Kaliyampudur in Perumanallur, lost her husband and close relatives years ago, she had no one to live with. Hence, she adopted a girl. Now, a sexagenarian, she had many of her distant relatives at her doorstep. The reason: 75 cents of land she owns.

According to police, a few years ago, when one Palanippan (70), a distant relative, requested her a space to construct a weaving unit, she offered 4.5 cents. With time, as the price of the land skyrocketed, it gained the attention of other distant relatives. Some even adopted a friendly approach to be in her good books with the hope that it would help them gain her properties, the police added.

Rajasekar (40), son of Palaniappan, works at a private company in Perundurai. He too was keen to get hold of her property. However, when Kannammal refused, he started arriving at her place drunk and quarrelled with her. During one such argument on January 17, he bit her fingers. She was rushed to a hospital, where she got eight stitches on her right hand, the narration followed. The police added that initially they were informed that Kannammal was the one to bite Rajasekar. After becoming aware of the incident, the police arrested Rajasekar on January 20.