Buzz in DMK over KN Nehru’s possible elevation to headquarters

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Speculation is rife among DMK cadre that senior leader KN Nehru could be elevated in the party hierarchy and that the district unit could be trifurcated.



Nehru has been the district secretary for the past three decades and is currently MLA of Tiruchy west. He has more than 40 years of political exposure and is considered a heavyweight in the region.



He held several portfolios, including that of transport, and was in charge of organising the party’s state-level events and conferences in the district. His latest achievement would be leading the party to a sweep of the district panchayat and 14 union panchayat chief posts in Tiruchy.



Also, he has been tasked with organising a meeting of DMK’s newly elected local body representatives in Tiruchy on January 31.



Seen in the backdrop of the party’s performance in the local body elections, and his current assignment, there is a buzz that Nehru could be made principal secretary. Nehru’s supporters said they expected the announcement at the party’s executive committee meeting in Chennai on January 21.



“We were prepared for celebrations on Tuesday awaiting the announcement of his elevation anytime but it

was in vain. We hope the announcement will come soon”, said a functionary in Tiruchy.



Lost in the buzz are voices that raise doubts if Nehru would be elevated so that he remains in the party headquarters in Chennai. If the Tiruchy unit is trifurcated, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tiruverumbur MLA and a close aide of Udhayanidhi Stalin, could become one of the district secretaries.



Party sources said, “The high command is mooting a plan to divide the Tiruchy district unit into three, each comprising three assembly constituencies. If that happens, Anbil Mahesh may get one district secretary post. It is also to be noted that the relationship between Nehru and Anbil Mahesh has not been amicable right from the beginning.”