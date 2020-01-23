Eco-friendly drive: Women to learn riding e-autos

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special training program to teach women to ride electric autos was inaugurated by Tiruvannamalai Collector KS Kandasamy recently. To promote eco-friendly modes of transport, Indian Bank Self-Employment Training institute started the programme for 35 women. The 30-day programme has been organized by the bank in coordination with Mahalir Thittam, Tiruvannamalai, a release said.

Speaking on the occcasion, Kandasamy said the programme will help create awareness on saving environment from pollution. The project is being implemented in Tiruvannamalai district after Chennai. A Rajaraman, bank Zonal Manager, P Chandra, Project Officer, Mahalir Thittam and N Subramanian, bank Deputy Zonal Manager, were among those present.