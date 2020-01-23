Fourth accused in Vellore gang rape case arrested

By Express News Service

VELLORE: While three perpetrators involved in the 24-year-old woman’s gang rape at a public park near Vellore Fort were arrested previously, now the fourth accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody at Central Prison Vellore, after producing him at the Judicial Magistrate Court no 4 here on Tuesday.

The accused, Koyya (alias) K Maarimuthu (31) of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Periya Allapuram, was arrested in connection with the robbery of valuables from the gang rape victim, said police sources.

The other three accused, including the juvenile, was arrested for gang rape, criminal intimidation, and robbery.

A police officer investigating the case told Express, “The 18-year-old boy dropped out of school before he completed middle school, and ended up involving in anti-social activities. He had been brought up by his grandmother after his parents separated around a decade ago.”

While the police remanded the three accused to judicial custody, the 18-year-old accused was sent to a juvenile home in Chengelpattu on Wednesday, sources said. The 24-year-old woman was gang raped, and her boyfriend was assaulted by the accused, when they were sitting at a public park near the fort.