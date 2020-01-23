One-third of announced housing projects over

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has completed 11 of the 32 housing projects that the chief minister had announced under Rule 110 since 2011-12. Work on 19 other projects is underway, while two of them had to be scrapped, according to the information available with Express. A project to develop 222 acres at Kadambur village into a self-sufficient residential neighbourhood had to be dropped as the land was classified as forest land. Officials are now holding talks with the forest department to tweak the project and develop green space in the area for proposed Chennai Mega Region.

Construction of a container terminal at Ernavur also had to be dropped as the land has been earmarked for slum board tenements. Over 6,800 tenements will be constructed at the place, as part of the Housing and Habitat Development Project, to transform slums in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts with assistance from World Bank.

This comes after the World Bank agreed to provide $500 million assistance, of the valued $715 million, to the State for building 40,000 homes for the urban poor, after it accepted the ‘Tamil Nadu Sustainable and Resilient Housing and Habitat Development for Urban Poor’ project. Thirty per cent of the funds will be used for building tenements on lands belonging to the housing board at Ernavur, Slum Clearance Board sources said. Affordable homes will be built for those who are living in and around water bodies and river margins.

The government is now looking for a site at Sathangadu iron and steel market. A similar proposal was considered earlier, but rejected. Similarly, the final draft of the Urban Habitat Policy, announced in July 2017, is undergoing changes following conditions by the World Bank. Interestingly, this comes after the World Bank team held talks with officials from the city corporation, TNHB, TNSCB and other departments for implementing the project.

Change of plans

It is learnt that the World Bank team has decided to change the financing method from ‘investment project financing’ to ‘development policy loan’, which provides rapidly-disbursing finances to help the State address the actual or anticipated development financing requirements and promote policy reform.

Even the development of Central Square at Chennai Central, announced in 2015, has been delayed by nearly five years. It is learnt that the project is awaiting permission from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The number game

Announcements made: 32

Work completed: 11

Work in progress: 19

Work dropped: 2