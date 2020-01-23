Periyar's reforms facilitated second marriage of Rajinikanth's daughter, says TN Minister Sellur Raja

By ANI

MADURAI: Amid uproar over veteran actor Rajinikanth's remark on social reformer Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy, commonly known as Periyar, Tamil Nadu Minister Sellur Raju on Thursday said the re-marriage of Rajni's daughter was possible because of the changes brought out by Periyar.

"Rajinikanth arranged the second marriage for his daughter on the principle of Periyar. He should never forget this. Rajini, always patient, is being currently misled by someone," said Raju in his speech.

He also said that Rajinikanth should not talk about the incident which happened 50 years and that "it is wrong to speak about Periya EV Ramasamy's struggle as a matter of pride."

On the 50th anniversary event of the Tamil magazine -- Thuglak -- on January 14, Rajinikanth had reportedly said that at a rally in 1971 led by late Periyar, idols of Lord Ram and Sita were taken out without any clothes on them and that the deities also featured a garland of sandals.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has also urged Rajinikanth to withdraw his views on Periyar.

"He should withdraw his opinion and put an end to this controversy. It is good that he does not intervene in this controversy," said the Puducherry Chief Minister.

Police forces have been deployed near Rajinikanth's residence at Poes Garden today as the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam is staging a protest against the actor.

Rajinikanth on January 21 refused to apologise for his remarks on Periyar, saying that the comments were based on reports that have already appeared in the media.

Members of the Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam (DVK) have filed a complaint against the veteran actor. They have sought the registration of an FIR against Rajinikanth under Sections 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.