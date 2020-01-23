Plea to quash reservation of Mayor post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in Madras High Court to quash a notification of Municipal Administration and Water Supply (Elections) department, which reserved the post of Mayor of Thoothukudi for SC (general). A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, before which the petition came up for hearing on Wednesday, ordered notice to authorities concerned, returnable by February 25.

Petitioner A Hari Nadar, State coordinator of Pannaikattu Padai, submitted that by a notification dated December 4, 2019, the department had reserved the post of Mayor of municipal corporation for SC (general) category. It was contrary to Tamil Nadu Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations Rules, 1996.