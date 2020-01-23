Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon, an engineering student can learn gardening

It will allow students to choose a field of their choice to work in as part of academics and gain wider exposure

Published: 23rd January 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: University Grants Commission (UGC) Vice-Chairman Bhushan Patwardhan, on Wednesday, said the apex body is coming up with a new Semester Outreach Programme (SOP) to create experiential learning for students. He was speaking with mediapersons after inaugurating a three-day-long 33rd biennial conference organised by the School of Home Science of Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science and Higher Education for Women, here, on Wednesday. 

The conference focuses on strategies and practices that extrapolates the trends in the discipline which is contributing to the wholesome development of an individual and society. Bhushan explained that while SOP will be implemented in a phased manner, it will provide students an opportunity to learn something different from their curriculum and also give them the chance to work in any field of their choice and gain wider exposure.

A team comprising officers from the UGC has been formed in this regard and the framework shall be formalised within six months. “Students will be able to understand different culture, people and work which shall be made available to them as part of the academic activity. For instance, an engineering student could learn about music, farming, etc,” he added. 

Another programme the UGC vice-chairman spoke about was “National Academic Credit Bank”. Under the credit system, students will have to get a certain number of credits in order to get their degrees. The points credited to their respective virtual bank accounts can be later redeemed for any academic programme, he added. 

During the press meet, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Mangat Ram Sharman informed that a meeting will be held in the coming days to discuss about the bifurcation of Anna University.
Vice-Chancellor of the institute Premavathy Vijayan was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp