Soon, an engineering student can learn gardening

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: University Grants Commission (UGC) Vice-Chairman Bhushan Patwardhan, on Wednesday, said the apex body is coming up with a new Semester Outreach Programme (SOP) to create experiential learning for students. He was speaking with mediapersons after inaugurating a three-day-long 33rd biennial conference organised by the School of Home Science of Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science and Higher Education for Women, here, on Wednesday.

The conference focuses on strategies and practices that extrapolates the trends in the discipline which is contributing to the wholesome development of an individual and society. Bhushan explained that while SOP will be implemented in a phased manner, it will provide students an opportunity to learn something different from their curriculum and also give them the chance to work in any field of their choice and gain wider exposure.

A team comprising officers from the UGC has been formed in this regard and the framework shall be formalised within six months. “Students will be able to understand different culture, people and work which shall be made available to them as part of the academic activity. For instance, an engineering student could learn about music, farming, etc,” he added.

Another programme the UGC vice-chairman spoke about was “National Academic Credit Bank”. Under the credit system, students will have to get a certain number of credits in order to get their degrees. The points credited to their respective virtual bank accounts can be later redeemed for any academic programme, he added.

During the press meet, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Mangat Ram Sharman informed that a meeting will be held in the coming days to discuss about the bifurcation of Anna University.

Vice-Chancellor of the institute Premavathy Vijayan was also present.