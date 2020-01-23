Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Karaikal street vendors to be regulated with GPS

The street vendors are being classified under three categories - stationary vendors like pavement sellers, mobile vendors like vehicle sellers and peripatetic vendors like loaders.

Karaikal Municipality is regulating over 300 street vendors by tying up with Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Regulating street vendors in Karaikal with GPS coordinates as part of a street vending plan has begun to improve the town’s overall traffic situation and development.

The vendors are being regulated in Karaikal as part of a street vending plan project being carried out under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) scheme.

Karaikal Municipality is regulating over 300 street vendors by tying up with Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES) in Osmania University in Hyderabad as part of a survey. “The objective is to learn the vending points of each vendor and to ensure minimum hindrance to the flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic and to make provisions for vending without affecting development.
The project would take place throughout next week at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh.

It is also aimed at ensuring livelihoods of vendors by settlement at points deemed mutually convenient,” said a senior municipality official. RCUES directly reports to the Ministry of Urban Development. A team of RCUES surveyors has arrived in Karaikal and is surveying street vendors for data such as their type of vending, personal details, pictures and coordinates.

They are surveying places such as Bharathiyar Road, Kamarajar Road, Beach Road, Puthuthurai Road, Sandhai Thidal and all commercial areas in public places in Karaikal.

“We, as the nodal agency for South Indian States, are doing the street vending plan survey for the first time in this region, after Puducherry district. We are recording GPS coordinates and GIS mapping of points of vending. We would share the registered details in the database with Karaikal Municipality and  Puducherry’s NULM. They would take a call on repositioning and allotment of fresh coordinates,” said J Charan Teja, an RCUES  planner. 

The street vendors are being classified under three categories - stationary vendors like pavement sellers, mobile vendors like vehicle sellers and peripatetic vendors like loaders. The vendors would be issued identity cards at the end of the survey. The municipality is also trying to conduct a census of street vendors in the town.  

All the details would be used to know the original, economic, and occupational backgrounds of the vendors as well. Officials said this would give an idea of how many come from Tamil Nadu districts to vend in the town. 

Most vendors do not know why the study is being carried out and have been taken by surprise by the survey team. “We do not know how the survey would benefit us. We request officials to enlighten us,” said AN Sellappa, a representative of the vendors.

