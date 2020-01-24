Angry over frequent fights, woman, sons kill husband

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A 60-year-old daily wage labourer was allegedly murdered by his wife and two sons at a village near Natrampalli in Vaniyamabdi of Tirupathur district. The police have arrested all the three after investigations.

P Chinnaraj, 60, a resident of Kittapanaickanur, at Velakkalnatham, was found hanging from a tree on Friday morning. On an alert from the local residents, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, which was later taken to the government hospital (GH) in Vaniyambadi, sources said.

The preliminary probe concluded that Chinnaraj was beaten to death, following which his body was hanged using a rope to make it look like a suicide.

The sources said further inquiries pointed fingers at his family members. Subsequently, the police quizzed them leading to their confession of committing the murder.

Wife Vanitha and son Nandakumar, who recently came out as a transgender were irked with Chinnaraj as the latter picked up frequent fights with them.

The mother-sons trio thrashed him with a stick before strangulating on Thursday night. They then hanged his body from a tree.

“The deceased used to pick up quarrels with his wife. And he had also scolded his younger son Nandakumar often over his sex-changing. So, irked over this, Vanitha, Nandakumar and Kumaresan thrashed him before strangulating,” Inspector Irudhayaraj told Express.

The police have arrested Vanitha, 55, Kumaresan, 25, and Nandakumar Nirosha, 23, after registering a murder case.