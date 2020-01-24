BJP starts early, asks aspirants to apply for 2021

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State unit of BJP is gearing up for 2021 Assembly elections well in advance by calling for applications from those who wish to contest. Though there are 15 months left for the polls, the party which is planning to gain a strong foothold in Tamil Nadu, is all set to train aspiring candidates to face the elections from next month.

“It is not a new exercise in BJP. For the last Lok Sabha elections too we did this. We have asked our functionaries who wish to contest the Assembly elections to send in their details by January 31,” Kesava Vinayakan, State general secretary (organisation) told Express.

In the communication sent to the functionaries, Vinayakan recalled that the party had contested in 10 per cent of the posts in rural local body elections recently and won in many places attracting the attention of the people significantly. Very soon, the party will be facing the elections to the rest of the local bodies too.

“As of now, we are planning to choose three candidates for each Assembly constituency. In case the party contests alone, one of the three will be declared as candidate and the other two will function as election in-charges in the constituency. The selection will be made based on their performance during the next one year,” party sources said.

As of now, the party State unit is functioning without a president. A new president is expected to be appointed after the Assembly elections in New Delhi. Once the new president takes over, work on training the aspirants for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will gain momentum, sources said.