Coronavirus: No need to panic, says Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health department officials are screening all passengers who arrive at the airport here from China and there is no need to panic about Coronavirus, said Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Yoga Naturopathy and Lifestyle Clinic at Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate, built at a cost of `80 lakh and the Entrance Arch at the college, built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, he said like Nipah and Ebola, officials were taking all preventive measures with regard to Coronavirus too.

On the recent child kidnap from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, he said already CCTV cameras had been installed in the hospital and their number will be increased. All steps are being taken to prevent such incidents. Meanwhile, doctors said the Yoga Naturopathy and Lifestyle Clinic will provide mud bath and steam bath therapies, oil massage and other treatments as is being done in Government Yoga and Naturopathy College at Arignar Anna Institute of Indian Medicine, Arumbakkam.