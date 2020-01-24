Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK seeks urgent hearing on plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

Earlier, the Madras High Court had in April 2018 dismissed DMK's plea seeking to disqualify the MLAs.

Published: 24th January 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam (R) and DMK chief MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam (R) and DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: DMK moved the Supreme Court Friday seeking urgent hearing of its plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who voted against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a confidence motion in 2017.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will consider listing the matter for urgent hearing.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for DMK, sought urgent listing of the plea and referred to the recent apex court verdict in the Manipur minister case in which the Speaker has been directed to decide on disqualification of Manipur Forest Minister Th Shyamkumar in four weeks.

The apex court had on Tuesday said Parliament should "rethink" whether the Speaker of a House should continue to have powers to disqualify lawmakers as such a functionary "belongs to a particular political party".

During the last hearing in the AIADMK MLAs' disqualification case, however, it wondered as to why courts should venture into the question of disqualification of MLAs for defection when the Constitution has conferred this power to the Assembly speaker.

The Madras High Court had in April 2018 dismissed DMK's plea seeking to disqualify the MLAs.

The high court had rejected the petition citing pendency of a plea in the apex court on the powers of a court to issue directions to the Speaker of a state Assembly.

The petitioner had sought disqualification of Panneerselvam and 10 others for having voted against the K Palaniswami government last year when they were in the rebel camp.

The petitioner had contended in the high court that by voting against the trust motion, these MLAs had violated the whip issued by the ruling party and hence attracted disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK AIADMK Supreme Court disqualification of MLAs AIADMK MLAs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp