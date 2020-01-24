Eight arrested for assaulting woman

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police on Thursday arrested eight individuals for allegedly assaulting a woman for delay in returning the money they had deposited in her chit fund at the SS Colony.

The complainant, J Leema Mahadevi of HMS Colony, ran a chit fund and the suspects -- M Selvi, G Murugan, T Jothimani, T Mahalakshmi, M Indrani, H Hasan Banu, A Riganabanu, and Nasar (all from Madurai) — had deposited money in her chit fund on monthly basis. However, there was a delay in returning the money after the fund reached maturity. On Monday, the suspects went to her clinic on Arockya Matha Street, tied her to a chair, and beat her.

She suffered contusions. Based on her complaint, the SS Colony police registered case and launched an investigation.