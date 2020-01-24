File chargesheet in H Raja’s derogatory remarks case: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, based on a complaint filed by an advocate, directed the Thirumayam police to file chargesheet in a case registered against BJP national secretary H Raja for his derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

In his petition, Chennai-based advocate Doraisamy submitted that on September 15, 2018, Raja joined the issue with the Thirumayam police when they prevented him from holding a public meeting for Vinayakar Chathurthi citing an order by the Madurai Bench.

Subsequently, Raja made derogatory remarks on the HC, and a Division Bench took suo motu cognizance. Later, Raja rendered his unconditional apology in Court.

The petitioner contended that though the police registered a case under several sections, including those for non-bailable offenses, no action was taken by the police. He prayed the Court for a direction to the police to conduct an investigation and file chargesheet in the case registered by them.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira directed the investigating officer to complete the investigation and to file a chargesheet in the case before the judicial magistrate concerned, and closed petition.