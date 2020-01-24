Home States Tamil Nadu

Man arrested in child’s death case

The suspect, Majam Ali from Nalbari district in Assam, was working in Sivakasi.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two days after the body of an eight-year-old girl was found in thickets in Sivakasi, police on Thursday arrested a youth in connection with the case. The suspect, Majam Ali from Nalbari district in Assam, was working in Sivakasi.

An FIR was filed under IPC sections 302, 376, and POCSO Act Section 5 (m)(i) (read with Section 6). He was later produced before the Srivilliputhur POCSO Court, which remanded him in judicial custody till February 6.  The girl went missing on Monday evening. After a futile search, her parents lodged a complaint with the Maraneri police station. On Tuesday morning, her body was found in thickets some 200 metres from her home.

Police suspect the child might have been raped and murdered. Five special teams, under a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and four inspectors, have been formed to investigate the case.

