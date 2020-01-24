Orders reserved on plea over rescinded election

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High court on Thursday reserved orders on a miscellaneous petition filed by DMK candidate in RK Nagar Assembly constituency, Marudu Ganesh, seeking to amend a prayer for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in April 2017 by-election which was rescinded.

The issue pertains to searches and seizure by income-tax department at various places in Tamil Nadu on April 7, 2017, including places related to State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar. During the operations, various documents were seized alleging distribution of money to voters in the then proposed bye-election in RK Nagar constituency.

A Division Bench on Thursday heard a batch of petitions filed on the issue by the DMK candidate.

Senior counsel P Wilson appearing for Marudu Ganesh, while referring to quashing of FIR by High Court on the complaint by the Returning officer on April 27, 2017, to Abiramapuram police said that nothing was apprised to the single judge who quashed the FIR about a case pending before the division bench and “A fraud was played on the court.”The bench reserved orders and adjourned the matter to February 11.