Home States Tamil Nadu

Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district

The statue at Salavakkam in the district was found damaged this morning causing a flutter in the locality.

Published: 24th January 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

A statue of EV Ramasamy Periyar was found vandalised in neighbouring Kancheepuram district

A statue of EV Ramasamy Periyar was found vandalised in neighbouring Kancheepuram district. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A statue of rationalist leader EV Ramasamy Periyar was found vandalised in neighbouring Kancheepuram district on Friday morning, police said.

The statue at Salavakkam in the district was found damaged this morning causing a flutter in the locality.

Political leaders condemned the vandalism.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a renewed debate on Periyar in Tamil Nadu after superstar Rajinikanth had made some remarks about the Dravidian stalwart at an event here last week.

On January 14, taking part at the event held by Tamil magazine 'Thuglak', Rajinikanth had alleged: "In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which the undressed images of Lord Sriramachandramoorthy and Sita -with a garland of sandal-featured," drawing the ire of pro-Periyar outfits and political parties.

DMK President M K Stalin and PMK founder S Ramadoss lashed out at the vandalism incident and demanded strict action against those involved in damaging the statue of the rational leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EV Ramasamy Periyar Periyar Statue Vandalization
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp