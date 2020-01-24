Pollachi rape case: CBI submits closure report

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was investigating the Pollachi sex racket case has submitted a closure report before the Coimbatore court, recently. The report was submitted for the assault case that was filed on four persons for attacking the brother of the victim.

According to the case report, on February 24, 2019, a case was registered against K Thirunavukkarasu (26), N Sabarirajan (25), N Sathish (29) and T Vasanthakumar (24) for sexually harassing a 19-year-old college student at Makkinampatti in Pollachi. The Pollachi police arrested three persons the very next day while Thirunavukkarasu, the prime suspect was arrested on March 5, last year.

The girl’s brother lodged another complaint with the Pollachi Town Police stating that he was threatened and assaulted by another four-member gang on February 26, 2019, asking him to withdraw the sexual harassment case.

The assault case was registered against four suspects namely T Senthil, P Babu, R Mani alias Manivannan and Vasanthakumar by the police. Later another suspect, Nagaraj alias Bar Nagaraj, was included in the case. The case is under trial at Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. Nagaraj was later released by the court.

Besides, the sexual harassment case was transferred to the CBCID and they altered the case and pressed a rape charges against the suspects on April 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, Manivannan, a suspect involved with the case, surrendered before the court and then both the cases were transferred to the CBI for further probe. Following the State government’s request, the CBI re-registered the sexual harassment case and the assault case.

The five suspects who were booked for sexual harassment are currently held at Salem prison and the four who were arrested under assault case are lodged in the Coimbatore prison.

In November 2019, the Madras High Court quashed the Goondas detention of Sabarirajan and Thirunavukkarasu. Following the directive, the assault case which is expected to strengthen the case against the sex racket, has been brought to its closing stages, said legal sources.

The CBI counsel submitted the report mentioning that there is no prima facie on this case and asked for closure of investigation, a few days ago. When it comes for hearing on February 6 further proceeding would be known, said sources.