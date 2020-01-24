Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi rape case: CBI submits closure report

The rape case was registered against four suspects namely T Senthil, P Babu, R Mani alias Manivannan and Vasanthakumar by the police.

Published: 24th January 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was investigating the Pollachi sex racket case has submitted a closure report before the Coimbatore court, recently. The report was submitted for the assault case that was filed on four persons for attacking the brother of the victim.

According to the case report, on February 24, 2019, a case was registered against K Thirunavukkarasu (26), N Sabarirajan (25), N Sathish (29) and T Vasanthakumar (24) for sexually harassing a 19-year-old college student at Makkinampatti in Pollachi. The Pollachi police arrested three persons the very next day while Thirunavukkarasu, the prime suspect was arrested on March 5, last year.

The girl’s brother lodged another complaint with the Pollachi Town Police stating that he was threatened and assaulted by another four-member gang on February 26, 2019, asking him to withdraw the sexual harassment case.

The assault case was registered against four suspects namely T Senthil, P Babu, R Mani alias Manivannan and Vasanthakumar by the police. Later another suspect, Nagaraj alias Bar Nagaraj, was included in the case. The case is under trial at Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. Nagaraj was later released by the court.

Besides, the sexual harassment case was transferred to the CBCID and they altered the case and pressed a rape charges against the suspects on April 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, Manivannan, a suspect involved with the case,  surrendered before the court and then both the cases were transferred to the CBI for further probe. Following the State government’s request, the CBI re-registered the sexual harassment case and the assault case.

The five suspects who were booked for sexual harassment are currently held at Salem prison and the four who were arrested under assault case are lodged in the Coimbatore prison.  

In November 2019, the Madras High Court quashed the Goondas detention of Sabarirajan and Thirunavukkarasu. Following the directive, the assault case which is expected to strengthen the case against the sex racket, has been brought to its closing stages, said legal sources.

The CBI counsel submitted the report mentioning that there is no prima facie on this case and asked for closure of investigation, a few days ago. When it comes for hearing on February 6 further proceeding would be known, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi rape case Pollachi Pollachi rape
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp