‘Preliminary probe held against minister over corruption allegations’

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday was informed that a preliminary inquiry was conducted against Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani as per guidelines of DVAC manual. The inquiry report was also submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

Complying with earlier orders of the court on petitions filed by Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO and RS Bharathi, DMK organisation secretary, the bench had on January 7 directed DVAC to file the preliminary inquiry report.

All the above petitions were filed alleging corruption in awarding contracts for various corporations by Velumani and also showing favouritism to his relatives and the people very close to him.

Special Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted the report and the witness statements in sealed covers before a division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha.

The bench put several questions to him. When the bench began hearing the case, he submitted how a preliminary inquiry should be conducted as per DVAC manual formulated in 1992.

He said, time and again, so many changes in the conduct of preliminary enquiry were made by Supreme Court. Finally, in December 2019, in the case of State of Telangana Vs Manjipit Sarveshan Reddy case, the Supreme Court has given guidelines for conduct of preliminary inquiry, he said.Natarajan said no set of format was given for conducting a preliminary inquiry.

As far as the factual aspects were concerned, Natarajan said he wanted time to file a detailed counter and argue the matter. The bench adjourned it to February 17 for further hearing.