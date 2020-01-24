Tamil Nadu govt should not allow process of NPR in the state, says Stalin

By ANI

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said that the state government should not allow the process of National Population Register (NPR) to be conducted in Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu government should not allow the process of NPR. DMK is going to meet the people and going to start the signature campaign from February 2 to 8 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," Stalin said.

An all-party meeting of the DMK and its allies, headed by the party president Stalin, took place at the party's headquarters here on Friday, to discuss the next course of action on protests against the NPR, NRC and CAA.

Elaborating on the party's strategy over the issue, he added, "All the alliance party leaders and cadres will also involve in this signature campaign. We will complete the campaign and will submit the memorandum to the President of India."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah may say that he will not take back the CAA but we will continue to protest, the DMK president stated.

MDMK Chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Azhagiri, BCK chief Thirumavalavan, CPI state chief Mutharasan, CPM state chief Balakrishnan, MMK chief Jawahirulla also participated in the meeting.