Tension ‘rices’ as Kiran Bedi goes ahead with plan for direct cash transfer

Any further release in the current financial year will be  subject to availability of funds in the budget, said Kiran Bedi in a statement.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even as the row over implementation of free rice scheme in the Union Territory continues, Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday accorded expenditure sanction to the tune of Rs 15.65 crore towards transfer of cash equivalent of rice to be credited into the account of beneficiaries for six months from April 2019.

Bedi, in a statement, said cash benefit for  20 kg of rice for BPL card holders and of Rs 30 per kg for Antodaya Anna Yojana ration card holders for the month of September 2019 through Direct  Benefit Transfer (DBT) method would be provided. This will benefit 1,77,848 BPL/AAY card holders and 1,65,834 BPL cardholders. During the financial year of 2019 (from April to September), a sum of Rs 105.40 crore (including the present transaction) has been released for the purpose.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has already moved the High Court challenging the DBT method of implementing the scheme instead of providing free rice to the beneficiaries.  He also wanted the Ministry of Home Affairs to sort out its contradiction with the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution which has
permitted the Puducherry government to distribute free rice, while the MHA has directed the government to provide cash instead of free rice.  However, this was not taken up with the MHA on the directions of the Lt Governor.

CM moved HC
