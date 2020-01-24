Home States Tamil Nadu

TN education group admits Rs 532 crore undisclosed income post I-T raids

Published: 24th January 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted a search operation on the offices and residences of the trustees and key employees of an education group operating a large number of institutions in Chennai and Madurai region, according to a press release. 

The search has resulted in the seizure of around Rs 2 crore of unaccounted cash. The group has admitted an amount of Rs 532 crore as their undisclosed income. The searches are temporarily concluded and further investigations are under progress, the release further said. 

The I-T sleuths had carried out searches at 64 places during which evidences of fees being collected under various nomenclatures from students were unearthed. The group was collecting an exorbitant amounts of fees in cash from students of engineering colleges and schools which were not accounted for.

Documents on loans and interests, earlier taken in cash for the purpose of unaccounted investments, were also found, the release added.      

