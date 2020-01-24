TN SSI Wilson murder: Police recover knife used for murder from Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Tamil Nadu Police investigating the sub-inspector Wilson murder case in Kaliyikkavila recovered a 0.32 calibre semi-automatic pistol from a clogged waste pool in Kochi, the TN police on Friday recovered the knife used for murdering the cop from the premises of Thampanoor bus terminal in Thiruvananthapuram.

The knife was found in a joint search conducted by the TN Q branch CID officials and Kerala Police on the bus terminal premises.

ALSO READ | SSI Wilson was killed to threaten State: Police

The accused left behind the knife on the bus terminal premise when they went into hiding after the murder.

The accused who first reached in Thiruvananthapuram went to Ernakulam from where they headed to Udupi. The accused were nabbed by the police from Udupi.

SSI Wilson was shot down by the accused when he was on duty at a check post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border on January 8.