60 BJP cadres held for taking out rally to counter Periyar

By Express News Service

SALEM: More than 60 BJP cadre were detained on Friday for taking up a rally without police permission near Srinivasa Park in Shevapet, the same place where social reformer ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy reportedly spearheaded a controversial rally on the same day in 1971.

The saffron party’s rally, headed by BJP district president RP Gopinath, is regarded as a response to backlash faced by actor Rajinikanth for his comments over the Dravidian ideologue.

The cadre paraded with portraits of Lord Rama and performed rituals along the way. After the police tried to stop the cadre, a verbal duel broke out between the two and lead to the detention of around 62 of them. The cadre who were taken to marriage halls were released in the evening.

Gopinath said, “On the same day, our Jan Sangh raised slogans against Periyar in 1971. Today on the same day, we successfully removed the scar caused by Dravidar Kazhagam by performing pooja for Lord Ram and Sita in the same place.”