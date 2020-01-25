Home States Tamil Nadu

Bid to smuggle antlers foiled, youth arrested

Police on Friday seized at least 60 antlers worth several lakhs from a 21-year-old youth during vehicle check near Nandalar Checkpost.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Police on Friday seized at least 60 antlers worth several lakhs from a 21-year-old youth during vehicle check near Nandalar Checkpost. The suspect was identified as R Aravinth (21) of Orikkai in Kanchipuram. On Thursday, he was travelling in a bus from Karaikal to Mayiladuthurai when police intercepted  the vehicle and conducted check. They found several antlers inside Aravinth’s bag and took him for interrogation.

It was learnt that he had procured them from Vedaranyam near Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai. He was then handed over to the forest department, which suspected more number of people involved in the smuggling. Nagapattinam Forest Ranger (in-charge) B Ayub Khan said, “The antlers seem to have been cut from 25 deer. It could be smuggled abroad for medicinal properties. We have launched an investigation to find out Arvanith’s handler in Kanchipuram and supplier in Vedaranyam.

Officials suspect that poaching is less likely to happen as Point Calimere does not have many deer. Kodiayakarai has 700 blackbucks and 103 spotted deer as per a recent survey. The seized antler pieces cost about `8 lakhs, as each antler costs anywhere between `10,000 and `14,000 in foreign market.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer S Kalanithi said investigation was on to find out whether the antlers were picked from the ground after deer sheds it or was it poached.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 as per the instructions of Conservator of Forests S Ramasubramaniyan.

The suspect is likely to be remanded.

