BJP condemns attack on Panneerselvam's son OP Ravindranath by anti-CAA protestors

CHENNAI: BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Friday condemned an attempt to attack OP Ravindranath, AIADMK MP and son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, allegedly by members of Islamic organisations on Thursday.

A release from MP’s office said members of Islamic organisations had shown black flags to the MP when he was on the way to Cumbum. “They surrounded the car and raised slogans against him, CAA and AIADMK. The MP has requested people not to fall for the wrong propaganda aimed at creating restlessness in Theni district,” the release said.

“We must appreciate the courage of OP Ravindranath, AIADMK Lok Sabha MP who voted in favour of CAA in Parliament. Yesterday his convoy was attacked by the Azadi gang protesters. Certainly, this event will not find any place in the books of ‘Intolerance Gang’,” Rao tweeted.