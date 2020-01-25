‘Centre getting more decision-making powers’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan on Friday expressed concern over the trend of “Decision-making powers going into the hands of Central government gradually” and said this should be reversed.

“On many issues, the decision-making power is gradually going into the hands of Central government. This trend should be reversed,” the Minister said while answering queries of reporters on the sidelines of Chamber Day Celebrations of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce here. Giving an instance to substantiate his view, he said, “Tamil Nadu is facing a loss of Rs 4,000 crore in GST compensation due to this decision-making issue. Now, a separate committee has been formed to study this issue.”

When GST was introduced, the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said sovereignty of every State, including the Central government had been surrendered to GST Council so that this council would be an empowered body.

“However, when this council has to interpret an issue, the Central government is making that interpretation. Hence, we face Rs 4,000 crore loss,” Pandiarajan said.

In this connection, he said though the Centre had said there would be an increase in the vertical devolution to States from 32 per cent to 42 per cent in the 14th Finance Commission, in reality, the Central share of funds to Tamil Nadu had been dwindling.