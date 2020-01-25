Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Centre getting more decision-making powers’

“However, when this council has to interpret an issue, the Central government is making that interpretation. Hence, we face Rs 4,000 crore loss,” Pandiarajan said.

Published: 25th January 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan on Friday expressed concern over the trend of “Decision-making powers going into the hands of Central government gradually” and said this should be reversed.  

“On many issues, the decision-making power is gradually going into the hands of Central government. This trend should be reversed,” the Minister said while answering queries of reporters on the sidelines of Chamber Day Celebrations of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce here. Giving an instance to substantiate his view, he said, “Tamil Nadu is facing a loss of Rs 4,000 crore in GST compensation due to this decision-making issue. Now, a separate committee has been formed to study this issue.”

When GST was introduced, the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said sovereignty of every State, including the Central government had been surrendered to GST Council so that this council would be an empowered body.

“However, when this council has to interpret an issue, the Central government is making that interpretation. Hence, we face Rs 4,000 crore loss,” Pandiarajan said.

In this connection, he said though the Centre had said there would be an increase in the vertical devolution to States from 32 per cent to 42 per cent in the 14th Finance Commission, in reality, the Central share of funds to Tamil Nadu had been dwindling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp